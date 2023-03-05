Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Price Performance

About Natura &Co

Shares of NTCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.