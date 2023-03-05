National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of National Instruments worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.