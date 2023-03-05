National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

