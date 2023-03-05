Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lifted by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 779,313 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 18.6% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $88,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after acquiring an additional 655,121 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 605,768 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

