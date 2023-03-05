Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Naspers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 48,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Get Naspers alerts:

About Naspers

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Naspers Ltd. operates as an Internet and media group. It operates through the following segments: ECommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, Media, and Corporate. The ECommerce segment refers to internet platforms to provide various services and products. The Social and Internet Platforms segment holds listed investments in social and internet platforms through Tencent, and Mail.ru.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.