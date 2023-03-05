Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Naspers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 48,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $41.50.
About Naspers
