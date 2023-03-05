Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.19

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.19 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 101.98 ($1.23). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 109.90 ($1.33), with a volume of 191,588 shares.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.76. The company has a market cap of £81.33 million, a PE ratio of 10,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Naked Wines

In other Naked Wines news, insider James Crawford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($23,651.50). Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

See Also

