MVL (MVL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $98.48 million and $1.28 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

