Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Holdings Lowered by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,434 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.33% of Murphy USA worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.1 %

MUSA opened at $259.25 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $281.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

