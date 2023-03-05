Morgan Stanley Trims Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price to $61.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNLI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,546,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

