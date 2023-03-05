Morgan Stanley Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $72.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Natera will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,790 shares of company stock worth $8,749,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

