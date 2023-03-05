Morgan Stanley Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $246.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.90.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.