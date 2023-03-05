Morgan Stanley Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $97.28

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $97.28 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambarella by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $9,092,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 145.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

