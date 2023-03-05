Morgan Stanley Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $62.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.87.

BYD opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,270 shares of company stock worth $48,768,216 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

