Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $244.03 million and $7.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00072860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024268 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,027,790 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

