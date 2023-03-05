MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of MongoDB worth $70,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $5,361,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.8% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

