MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

ML stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 266,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

