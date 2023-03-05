Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 86.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 61.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 45,329 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

TAP opened at $53.46 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

