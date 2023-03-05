ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Short Interest Update

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 589,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

ModivCare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. 81,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ModivCare

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.