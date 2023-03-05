Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.86.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares in the company, valued at $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

