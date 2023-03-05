Mizuho Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 1.4 %

SPLK stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.