Mizuho Raises RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $11.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of RPT opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

