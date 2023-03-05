Mizuho Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $25.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.