Mizuho Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $25.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
