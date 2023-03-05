Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitek Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.57% of Mitek Systems worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

MITK stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.46 million, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

