MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSSMY traded up 0.36 on Friday, reaching 12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293. MISUMI Group has a 52-week low of 9.57 and a 52-week high of 16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.67.

About MISUMI Group

(Get Rating)

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.