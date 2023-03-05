MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSSMY traded up 0.36 on Friday, reaching 12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293. MISUMI Group has a 52-week low of 9.57 and a 52-week high of 16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.67.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

About MISUMI Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.