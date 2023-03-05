Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 898.8 days.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF remained flat at $63.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.

See Also

