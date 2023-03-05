MFS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MFM opened at $5.00 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

