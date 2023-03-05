Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $117.27 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Metawar has a market cap of $117.27 million and $71.52 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00082697 USD and is down -9.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

