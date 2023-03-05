Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,631,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,074,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTAL opened at $10.15 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

