MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Holdings Increased by Keenan Capital LLC

Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,841 shares during the quarter. MeridianLink accounts for approximately 8.0% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keenan Capital LLC owned approximately 3.21% of MeridianLink worth $42,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,628.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $20.32.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

