Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 280.14% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

