MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

