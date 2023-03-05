Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) Short Interest Update

Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medios from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Medios alerts:

Medios Stock Performance

Shares of Medios stock remained flat at C$50.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.00. Medios has a twelve month low of C$50.00 and a twelve month high of C$50.00.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale of specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases.

Further Reading

