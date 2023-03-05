Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

