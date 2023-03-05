Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
MDRR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.
Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
