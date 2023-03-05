McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

