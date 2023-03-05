Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Mayville Engineering Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of MEC stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.