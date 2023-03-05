Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $4,149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,256,000 after buying an additional 94,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 81,036 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

