Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

NYSE:MATV opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Mativ has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $382,145 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

