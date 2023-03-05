Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.4% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

NYSE:MA opened at $361.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $344.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

