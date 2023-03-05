Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

