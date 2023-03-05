Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.
Masimo Price Performance
Shares of Masimo stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Masimo
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
