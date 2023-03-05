Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $174.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $184.96. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.