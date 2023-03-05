Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $174.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Insider Transactions at Masimo
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo
Masimo Price Performance
NASDAQ MASI opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $184.96. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Further Reading
