Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Martinrea International Stock Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 10,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

