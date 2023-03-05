Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,004 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $59,519,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,087 shares of company stock worth $3,531,372. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

