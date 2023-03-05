Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.17 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 478,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,226,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 187.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

TYL stock opened at $330.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $453.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

