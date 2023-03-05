Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.38 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Black Hills worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

