Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of ArcBest worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $104.06.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

