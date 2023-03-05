Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of CBIZ worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.