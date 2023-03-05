Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,552 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.97 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

