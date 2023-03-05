Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 19,211 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

