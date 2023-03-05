Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,051 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,205,000 after purchasing an additional 277,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,169.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,704 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 893.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

