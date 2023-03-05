Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 11,813 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Essent Group worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.71 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

