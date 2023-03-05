Marshall Wace LLP Sells 864,193 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.12% of Twist Bioscience worth $42,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

TWST opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

